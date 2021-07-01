ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Head-To-Head Comparison

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 10.50 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Acutus Medical $8.46 million 56.44 -$101.98 million ($4.97) -3.42

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReShape Lifesciences and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 270.00%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94%

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

