Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Esquire Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

