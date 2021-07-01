Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

