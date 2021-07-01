Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 1,783.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Replimune Group worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,663 shares of company stock worth $2,529,007. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

