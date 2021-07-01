Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repay by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Repay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

