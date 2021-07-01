Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO stock opened at €34.09 ($40.10) on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.48.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

