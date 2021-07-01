Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Ardagh Group worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

