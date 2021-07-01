Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of CVR Energy worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

