Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $22.90 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 109,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,895,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $206.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $168.79 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

