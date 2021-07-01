Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $22.90 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 109,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,895,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE RACE opened at $206.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $168.79 and a 12 month high of $233.66.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.