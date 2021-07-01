Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.30 Million Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,712,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

