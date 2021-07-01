Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.96 Million Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $23,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EverQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,993 shares of company stock valued at $839,855. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

