Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.21 Million Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

