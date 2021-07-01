Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $404,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

OMAB opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

