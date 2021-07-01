Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPO stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

