Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

