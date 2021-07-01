Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $558.54 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

