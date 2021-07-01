Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Trading Down 13%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT)’s stock price was down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 20,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 23,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.34.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

