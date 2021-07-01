Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Columbia Financial (CLBK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

6/18/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 11,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,135. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

