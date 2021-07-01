Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Frontier Developments (FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2021 – Frontier Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to GBX 3,030 ($39.59). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Frontier Developments was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/25/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,691.90. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £893.11 million and a P/E ratio of 50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

