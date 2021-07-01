Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.84. Ready Capital shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 1,058 shares changing hands.

RC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 78,722 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

