Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Raymond James worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $111,565,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $56,729,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,569,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

