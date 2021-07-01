Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,164. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

