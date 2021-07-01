Rarible Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.05 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00036986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00713483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.80 or 0.07729802 BTC.

RARI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,355,894 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

