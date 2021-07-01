Rain Capital Management LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 0.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,818,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,262,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter.

ACWV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 598,442 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67.

