Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY remained flat at $$5.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

