Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nokia were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

