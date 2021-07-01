Quilter Plc Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after buying an additional 121,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

