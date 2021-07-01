Quilter Plc Buys New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE U opened at $109.83 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,544 shares of company stock worth $68,990,685.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

