Quilter Plc Acquires Shares of 2,550 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $211.88 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

