Quilter Plc Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $470.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $472.09. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

