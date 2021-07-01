Quantis Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $13,891.78 and approximately $52.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00046513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00140863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00170822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,113.00 or 1.00583152 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.