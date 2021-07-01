Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $528,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $66.64 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

