Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $487,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

