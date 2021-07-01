Quantbot Technologies LP Has $541,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 68.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

