Quantbot Technologies LP Has $452,000 Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

