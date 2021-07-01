Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,558 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 350.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Elastic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,147 shares of company stock worth $3,069,545. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $145.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

