Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,143 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

