Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,605 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $286.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.40 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.