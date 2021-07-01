Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $47.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

