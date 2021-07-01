QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 686.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

QTS opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

