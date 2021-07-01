QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,200 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,596,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after buying an additional 97,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

