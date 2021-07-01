QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

