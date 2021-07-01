QS Investors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,636 shares of company stock worth $450,331. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

