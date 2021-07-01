QS Investors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.