QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 55,659 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.72. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

