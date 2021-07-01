QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX opened at $267.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.70 and a 52-week high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

