QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 153.4% in June

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of QBIEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,387. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

