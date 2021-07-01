QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 153.4% in June

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of QBIEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,387. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26.
About QBE Insurance Group
