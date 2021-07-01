QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QAD to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

