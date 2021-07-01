Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $883,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

