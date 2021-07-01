Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,340,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

